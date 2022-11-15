WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $13.08 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 15,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.