WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

