WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

