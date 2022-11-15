WESCAP Management Group Inc. Invests $394,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 8,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $21,607,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 976.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of UJUN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,432. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $29.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

