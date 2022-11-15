WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock worth $2,245,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

