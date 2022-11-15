WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,090 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

