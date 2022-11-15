WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vontier Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.