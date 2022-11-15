WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 906.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 614,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 553,029 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,088,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 327,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $49.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

