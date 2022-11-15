Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.