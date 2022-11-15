Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 26,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,646. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,781 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.