Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
EHI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 26,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,646. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.