Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,518. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.