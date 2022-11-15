Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,518. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

