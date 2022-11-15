Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,891 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

