Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,481 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Ventas worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,228. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -412.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

