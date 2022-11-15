Westpac Banking Corp Has $23.17 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of GoDaddy worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

