Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.45. 258,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

