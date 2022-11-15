Westpac Banking Corp Has $33.76 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

