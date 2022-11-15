Westpac Banking Corp Has $87.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

