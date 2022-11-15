Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 62,344 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,344 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 120,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,635. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

