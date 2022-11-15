Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
WEYS stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
