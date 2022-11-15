Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Weyco Group Trading Up 2.5 %

WEYS stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.76. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.