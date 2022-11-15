WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

