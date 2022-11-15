Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,025 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

ALL traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,354. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

