Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,286 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. 125,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

