Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.28 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 195,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

