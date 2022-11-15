Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $25.09 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 10.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

