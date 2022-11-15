Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $449,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

