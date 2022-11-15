Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

