Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 182.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PNOV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,271. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.