Wsfs Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.