Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOE stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.68. 27,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,676. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

