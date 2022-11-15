Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 83,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

