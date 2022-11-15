Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $98.29. 47,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,368. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.