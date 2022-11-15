Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 860,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,799,000 after buying an additional 397,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 138,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. 12,809,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.