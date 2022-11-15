Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of DG traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.12. 40,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $240.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

