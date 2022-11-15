Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,476,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,020,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,027. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.