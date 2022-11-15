Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 27,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

