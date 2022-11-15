Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $584.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

