Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

