Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 569,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

