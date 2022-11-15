WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.73.

TSE WSP opened at C$160.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.95 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.70. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$186.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

