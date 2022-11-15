Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. 29,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.