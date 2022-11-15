Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.
XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
