Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

