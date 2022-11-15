Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 956.0 days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XIORF opened at 27.10 on Tuesday. Xior Student Housing has a fifty-two week low of 27.10 and a fifty-two week high of 27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 37.87.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.