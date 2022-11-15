XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) President Christian S. Fong Purchases 18,229 Shares

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong purchased 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $17,317.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,555,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,336.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:XL remained flat at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 65.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 344,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 31.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,481,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 352,599 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XL Fleet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

