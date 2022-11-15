Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $54.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry Trading Up 8.4 %

Xometry stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Xometry has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of -0.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,891,035.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,140 shares of company stock worth $9,085,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5,690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Xometry by 26.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

