Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xylem Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 938,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,103. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $131.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

