Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,508. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Price Performance

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. 34,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

