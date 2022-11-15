Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises approximately 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 365,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,812. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

