Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Northern Lights Acquisition worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 96,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

