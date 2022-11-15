Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.84 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.93. 26,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

