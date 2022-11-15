Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,248. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.